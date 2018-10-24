‘Arrow’ Reveals That a Major Character is Gay: WATCH [SPOILERS]

[SPOILERS]

In an intimate conversation on last night’s episode of CW’s Arrow, there was a subtle surprise reveal when a major character was revealed to be gay.

Comicbook.com reports on the flash-forward conversation: ‘The reveal was not played for sensationalism or promoted ahead of time, so it was easy enough to miss, but during his heart-to-heart with Roy Harper on Lian Yu (in the flash-forward timeline), William made a passing reference to a boyfriend back home. When Roy asks whether Felicity and Oliver have left William, he said yes, joking that his boyfriend “wonders why I have commitment issues.” Given that Felicity seems to have been the one to put William on a mission to go to Lian Yu, meet with Roy Harper, and retrieve Oliver’s bow, it seems likely that whatever drove the family apart is something she is looking to remedy…and that she believes the Green Arrow legacy is key to repairing the rift.’

Check out the reveal above.