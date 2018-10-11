Fat Bear Week, Devin Nunes, Palm Springs, LGBTQ Visa Denials, ‘Retroactive Hispanics’, Mariah Carey, KJ Apa Shirtless: HOT LINKS

Dua Lipa on LGBTQ Activism: ‘I Believe in Equality and..Have a Duty to Speak Out About Things That are Important’

Trump Speechless as Kanye West Curses in Oval Office, Says MAGA Hat Makes Him Feel Like Superman: WATCH

NEW PSA. Don’t let bullying define you, produced by Monica Lewinsky.

LGBTQ VISA DENIALS. 20 Democrats sign letter to Mike Pompeo demanding reversal of policy denying visas to LGBTQ partners of diplomats. ‘In July, the U.S. mission to the United Nations informed foreign delegations that beginning Oct. 1, the State Department would no longer issue G-4 visas to same-sex partners of foreign diplomats and U.N. officials who are not legally married, reversing a policy that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had instituted.’

JOKE OF THE DAY. Trump thinks Devin Nunes should get the Medal of Freedom. “If this all turns out like everyone thinks it will, Devin Nunes should get the Medal of Honor,” Trump said, later correcting himself that the California Republican should receive the Medal of Freedom, not the Medal of Honor, which is awarded only for military service. “He is really, what he has gone through and his bravery.”

TRUMP, ranting, says @DevinNunes should get the "Medal of Honor" for his efforts to expose purported anti-Trump bias within the FBI pic.twitter.com/VexWyyOQnz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 11, 2018

STATE TV. FOX News pulling back on airing Trump rallies, over poor ratings? ‘Since Trump took office, CNN and MSNBC have mostly declined to air his campaign rallies, though, like Fox News, they’ll typically carry any presidential speeches or comments to reporters. Fox still provides livestreams of the campaign events online, but during a crucial period, with the midterms less than a month away, some in the White House are worried that the president is losing a prime-time megaphone to his base.’

RADIANT ROLLS. Meet the winner of Fat Bear Week.

HACKER’S BONANZA. The U.S. weapons systems are far from secure.

PREDICTION OF THE DAY. Michael Avenatti says Donald Trump Jr. will be indicted before the end of the year.

Donald Trump Jr. will be indicted before his birthday on 12-31-18. If you doubt my prediction, please check my record over the last 7 months. #Winning — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 11, 2018

BORROWED PHOTO OF THE DAY. Donald Trump lifted a photo from “fake news” reporter CNN’s Jim Acosta to tout the size of his rally crowd.

Life is funny pic.twitter.com/YfNDm467Rw — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 10, 2018

PALM SPRINGS. Younger people making it a cooler place to retire?

RETROACTIVE HISPANICS. Racist Rep. Steve King on the Castro brothers and Beto O’Rourke: ‘Also two Texas politicians, Joaquin & Julian, the Castro twins, took Spanish lessons to qualify as retroactive Hispanics.’

Also two Texas politicians, Joaquin & Julian, the Castro twins, took Spanish lessons to qualify as retroactive Hispanics. https://t.co/W3qjfpxwHh — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) October 11, 2018

FLIP POTENTIAL. Democrats have the chance to flip one of the reddest districts in the country: ‘So how did such a deeply Republican seat become competitive? For one thing, it’s an open seat held by the presidential party, which can make it particularly susceptible to large swings in party vote share. The seat’s incumbent, Evan Jenkins, ran for a U.S. Senate seat instead of seeking re-election, so the 3rd is among the 41 seats Republicans are defending where the incumbent either retired, ran for another office or lost renomination. Another crucial factor is the cross-party appeal of state Sen. Richard Ojeda, the Democratic nominee, and his in-your-face populism.’

PRIDE FLIGHT. Virgin Airlines to staff plane with all-LGBTQ crew and include drag queens and a Judy singalong.

JAW-DROPPING. Eddie Redmayne teases the ending of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Mariah Carey “With You”.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. KJ Apa, from the Season 3 premiere of Riverdale.