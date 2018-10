Manager of NYC’s ‘Monster’ Gay Bar Resigns in Wake of Racist Text Uproar

Former D.C. Mayor Vincent Gray Says Bouncer at Eagle Gay Bar Assaulted Him, Left Him on Pavement: WATCH

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert opened last night’s show with this hilarious segment on Donald Trump’s recent declaration that he and Kim Jong Un “fell in love.” The North Korean dictator saw things differently.