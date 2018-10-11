SFO Launches Public Call for Photos of Harvey Milk to Appear in New Airport Terminal Mural and Gallery

Back in March we reported that San Francisco supervisors were renaming Terminal 1 at San Francisco International Airport after LGBT Civil Rights icon and former Supervisor Harvey Milk, who was assassinated at City Hall in 1978 with Mayor George Moscone by former Supervisor Dan White.

Plans are well underway for the redesigned terminal and the SFO museum is organizing commemorative plans. They have put a call out for photographs of Milk: “Do you or a friend or family member hold material pertaining to the life and legacy of San Francisco Supervisor Harvey B. Milk? SFO Museum invites the public to contribute original photographs, slides, or photographic negatives dating from 1930 to 1980 for consideration as exhibition material in two exhibitions scheduled to open in summer of 2019 and in early 2020 in the San Francisco International Airport’s new Terminal 1: The Harvey B. Milk Terminal.”

According to the curators: “About 160 images will be selected for an approximately 24-month exhibition located post-security in Terminal 1: The Harvey B. Milk Terminal. Selected photographs, slides, or negatives will be digitized by the Museum’s graphics team for reproduction as large-scale (approx. 33” x 50”) photographic prints, mounted to panels, and presented along the length of a 400-foot pedestrian corridor spanning from Gate B1 to Gate B9. Each selected contributor will be credited in the exhibition space…Approximately 40 images from the Exhibition for Phase 1 will be selected for long-term exhibition in an intimate pre-security gallery near the entrance of Terminal 1: The Harvey B. Milk Terminal. The images will be reproduced at approximately 14”x 20” and interspersed with informational text. Each selected contributor will receive an honorarium in the amount of $500 per image selected for Exhibition Phase 2 and will be credited in the exhibition space.”

