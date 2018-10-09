Hillary Clinton Slams Kavanaugh Swearing In: ‘What Was Done Last Night…Was a Political Rally’ — WATCH

Fans are Squirming Over What Sam Smith Just Put in His Mouth: WATCH

Hillary Clinton blasted the Brett Kavanaugh swearing in ceremony last night at the White House in which Trump apologized to his new SCOTUS justice for the “pain and suffering” caused to him and declared the alleged rapist “proven innocent.”

Said Clinton to Christine Amanpour: “What was done last night in the White House was a political rally. It further undermined the image and integrity of the court and that troubles me greatly, it saddens me, because our judicial system has been viewed as one of the main pillars of our constitutional government.”