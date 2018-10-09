Towleroad Gay News

BREAKING: Trump Apologizes to Brett Kavanaugh for His ‘Pain and Suffering’, Declares Him ‘Proven Innocent’ — WATCH

Hillary Clinton Slams Kavanaugh Swearing In: ‘What Was Done Last Night…Was a Political Rally’ — WATCH

by Andy Towle
October 9, 2018 | 9:11am

Hillary Clinton blasted the Brett Kavanaugh swearing in ceremony last night at the White House in which Trump apologized to his new SCOTUS justice for the “pain and suffering” caused to him and declared the alleged rapist “proven innocent.”

Said Clinton to Christine Amanpour: “What was done last night in the White House was a political rally. It further undermined the image and integrity of the court and that troubles me greatly, it saddens me, because our judicial system has been viewed as one of the main pillars of our constitutional government.”

