Hillary Clinton Unloads on Trump: ‘He Has Been Racist, Sexist, Islamophobic, Anti-LGBTQ…There’s a Long List’ — WATCH

Man Gets Hearing Back with Cochlear Implant and the First Thing He Hears is His Boyfriend Proposing: WATCH

Hillary Clinton appeared at The Atlantic Festival and was asked by Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg if she thinks Donald Trump is a racist.

Said Clinton: I think he has thrown his lot in with many people and groups whose stated objection is white nationalism, white supremacy, how could you explain what he did and why after Charlottesville? … He has been racist, he’s been sexist, he’s been Islamophobic, he has been anti-LGBTQ, I mean, there’s a long list. He has a view of America that is incredibly constricted. And he talks to that America. He talks to them all the time.”