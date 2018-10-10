Trump Calls Democrats an ‘Angry Mob’ and Then Laughs as Supporters Chant ‘Lock Her Up’ at Dianne Feinstein: WATCH

Billy Eichner Uses His Big Mouth to Push Young People to Vote at the American Music Awards: WATCH

Donald Trump called Democrats an “angry left-wing mob” at an Iowa rally last night before laughing as his mob of 9,000 supporters chanted “lock her up” at Senator Dianne Feinstein.

The L.A. Times reports: ‘The president variously described Democrats as “outrageous,” “wacko” and “unhinged.” The Republicans’ current majorities in Congress, he said, are too small. “We hardly have a majority,” Trump said. “We need votes.” Framing the midterm election as the chance for voters to “render your verdict on the Democrats’ outrageous conduct,” Trump urged people to reject “Democrat politics of anger, division and destruction.”‘