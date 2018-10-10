Woman Tries to Call the Police on a Whale: WATCH

A woman out for a boat ride on Washington’s Puget Sound called police on a group of curious humpback whales who decided to pay a visit.

Yahoo! reports: ‘Darren Lucciana took his family for a boat ride on Washington’s Puget Sound — a popular spot for whale watching — when three humpback whales swam up to their boat. In a video shot by a family member, Lucciana assures his panicked family, “All right, we’re all right, calm down,” while a woman hyperventilates in the background. “Oh my God, it’s going right under us, you guys!” yells a woman while another is heard sobbing.’

One panicked woman, who clearly should never be out in nature ever again, called 911: “I’m out at Puget Sound and there are three gray whales right underneath our boat, and I’m afraid that we might get flipped over. I’m really scared.”