Keep Key West GAY: Rebel & Relax

Ed note: As we went to publish this last episode and commentar we got great news about the Don't Say Gay Law:

Roberta Kaplan for another Extraordinary Win

The settlement over Florida's contentious “Don't Say Gay” law, officially termed the Parental Rights in Education Act, has garnered attention for clarifying the scope of discussions allowed within educational settings regarding sexual orientation and gender identity. This settlement, the result of legal challenges led by organizationg across the state and negotiated ultimately by Roberta Kaplan, a renowned advocate for LGBTQ+ rights with a history of significant legal victories, including the landmark United States v. Windsor case and the recent win against Donald Trump.

Teachers can say “gay” but can't “teach” gay…. or something like that

The agreement allows teachers in Florida to discuss LGBTQ+ issues, thereby addressing concerns about the law's perceived restrictions on such conversations, while maintaining the prohibition on explicit instruction about gender identity and sexuality that the law initially set out to enforce.

Famous Island House

Both proponents of the law and LGBTQ+ advocacy groups have declared the settlement a victory. Advocates for the law argue that it retains its core principles by keeping explicit discussions on sexuality and gender identity out of the curriculum, but LGBTQ+ advocates view the settlement as a win for inclusivity and freedom of speech, sends something of a message to young people about their right to exist and to be seen as it does for LGBTQ teachers and staff.

The broader reaction to the settlement has been mixed, reflecting the deeply polarized views on how sexuality and gender identity should be addressed in schools.

And the good queer folks of Key West have been part of that resistance and are not likely to back down…

Supporting Our Communities Behind Florida Lines

The Keys, particularly Key West, defy the conventional norms of Florida. It's a place where you can say “gay” as freely as the ocean breeze that sweeps through its streets and listen to drag queens spin tales in the heart of town. From its rebellious beginnings to its present-day celebration of life on the fringe, Key West has always welcomed individuality.

Going One Better. Keep Key West Gay is a Movement

While this island paradise may seem off the beaten path, its off-center and off-color charm only adds to its allure. Tennessee Williams, who once remarked, ” we have all kinds in these parts,” encapsulating the diverse and inclusive nature of his community. It remains true today. And we're here to support that spirit. Join us?

Be Yourself. All of You. In Public

ICYMI, no visit would be complete without indulging in some key lime pie, enjoying brunch at any hour, losing your swimsuit for a few hours, or sipping on drinks as the sun dips below the horizon. But in Key West, it's not just about escaping reality; it's about embracing a lifestyle where the only rule is to be yourself.

Whether you're seeking adventure, a little romance, a little less than romance, the perfect place to chill, or a little bit of everything, come experience the magic of Key West and maybe leave as a convert

We hope that you've enjoyed our podcast series Gay Key West Uncovered, exploring and exposing some of the island's many charms. You can listen to the whole series on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Stitcher and more.