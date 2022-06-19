Washington police arrest man over alleged threats agaisnt Pride event, LGBTQ people

Published by

New York Daily News

Police in Oak Harbor, Washington, arrested a 27-year-old man on Friday after he made violent threats against a Pride event in a nearby city, authorities said. Tyler Dinsmoor, of Oak Harbor, was arrested for civil rights malicious harassment with a hate crimes enhancement, the Oak Harbor Police Department said in a news release. Over the last few days, he posted several online comments about killing LGBTQ people on gab.com, a Twitter-like platform popular among far-right extremists, authorities said. He appeared to specifically target Saturday’s Anacortes Pride Parade. An arrest warrant had alr…

Read More