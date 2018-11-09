Towleroad Gay News

Colton Haynes and Matt Bloyd Put Full Voice On for ‘Greatest Showman’ Duet ‘A Million Dreams’ – WATCH

by Towleroad
November 9, 2018 | 11:00am

Colton Haynes and Matt Bloyd released a cover of The Greatest Showman track “A Million Dreams” ahead of the release of The Greatest Showman: Reimagined, an entire cover album of the film by various artists.

Said Bloyd: “My good buddy Colton Haynes and I knew we had to put our spin one of our favorite songs from one of our favorite movies! I am so so proud of this project. Love the song. Love the words. Love Colton! We hope you enjoy our take on ‘A Million Dreams’ from Pasek and Paul’s ‘The Greatest Showman!'”

