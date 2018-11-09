The Queens in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 4 Have Been Ruvealed!

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars ruvealed the contestants for Season 4 on Friday morning.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 winner Trixie Mattel was joined by special guests Katya and Detox for a live episode of Trixie’s Playhouse in which they dished on the new contestants, who are listed below. The new season premieres Friday, December 14 at 8 pm on VH1.

Farrah Moan (Season Nine)

Los Angeles, CA | Twitter: @farrahrized, Instagram: @farrahrized

Farrah moaned her way through season nine, and your favorite Vegas showgirl is back for “All Stars” four! The cotton candy queen may have gotten lost in her emotions in her season, but on “All Stars,” she’s ready to highlight (wink) her talents…. She wants to prove to the world that she’s more than just a cry baby and take her place on a pink pedestal in the “Drag Race” Hall of Fame!

Gia Gunn (Season Six)

Los Angeles, CA | Twitter: @GiaGunn, Instagram: @gia_gunn

Gia Gunn is back, but does she have the firepower to blast her way into the “Drag Race” Hall of Fame? Absolutely. Gia wants to show she’s more than sassy catchphrases from season six. She’s fully seasoned and ready to snatch that “All Stars” crown!

Jasmine Masters (Season Seven)

Los Angeles, CA | Instagram: @msjasminemasters

Her name is Jasmine Masters, and she has something to say… she’s here, b*tches! Back for more, on “All Stars” four! Since season seven, Jasmine has gone viral on social media making her the ultimate “meme queen.” But Jasmine wants to prove she packs more than a punchline and has the skills to take home the crown.

Latrice Royale (Season Four and “All Stars” One)

Hollywood, FL | Twitter: @LatriceRoyale, Instagram: @latriceroyale

She’s large and in charge, chunky yet funky… she is Latrice Royale! Latrice competed on season four and as half of “Team Latrila” on “All Stars” one, but she failed to make her way to the top both times. She’s back in the werkroom to prove that an OG queen can serve it to the younger queens and finally secure her spot in the “Drag Race” Hall of Fame!

Manila Luzon (Season Three and “All Stars” One)

Los Angeles, CA | Twitter: @manilaluzon, Instagram: @manilaluzon

Runner-up on season three and gone-too-soon on “All Stars” one, Manila is back again hoping the third time is the charm. She’s got a closet full of campy couture and the comedic chops to make Manila an “All Stars” thrilla, but will it be enough to finally take home the “Drag Race” crown?

Monét X Change (Season Ten)

New York, NY | Twitter: @monetxchange, Instagram: @monetxchange

On her season, Monet X Change won the hearts of all and the Miss Congeniality title. Fresh off of season 10, she’s back with a fire lit under her padded ass to serve some polished looks and prove she has everything it takes to soak up the “All Stars” crown!

Monique Heart (Season Ten)

Kansas City, MO | Twitter: @IAmMoniqueHeart, Instagram: @iammoniqueheart

Monique Heart came to Season 10 with talent, glitter, and Jesus… What she lacked was the funds for a closet full of costumes. Since her season, she’s performed all over the world, making that coin and amassing a stunning collection of lerks. Monique is back for “All Stars,” reclaiming her time, and vying for a spot in the “Drag Race” Hall of Fame!

Naomi Smalls (Season Eight)

Chicago, IL | Twitter: @naomismallsduh, Instagram: @naomismalls

On Season eight, Naomi Smalls put the LEG in “legendary” and stomped her way into the top three. She’s back on “All Stars” to prove she can outperform the best of ‘em and to show the world you should never underestimate the tall, pretty fashion model.

Trinity Taylor (Season Nine)

Orlando, FL | Twitter: @trinitythetuck, Instagram: @trinitythetuck

Trinity Taylor is back as Trinity the Tuck… and this tuck has teeth! On Season nine the pageant queen, with body for days, made us laugh all the way to the top four. But now, full “All Star” confidence, she’s here to claim her seat in the “Drag Race” Hall of Fame.

Valentina (Season Nine)

Los Angeles, CA | Twitter: @allofvalentina, Instagram: @allaboutvalentina

It’s fan favorite, Valentina! She was chopped from season nine for not knowing the words, but since her season, there’s no masking her talent. The glamorous, high fashion, Latin American diva is back on “All Stars” for her Telenovela redemption story…. and the “All Stars” crown.