Gerard Butler Shares Video of His Scorched Malibu Home as California Fires Rage On; 31 Dead, 228 Missing – VIDEOS

Actor Gerard Butler shared a video and photo to social media of his former Malibu home scorched by the Woolsey Fire.

Said Butler in the video, shared to Instagram stories: “Wow. Welcome to my home in Malibu…half gone.”

He also captioned a photo: “Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LosAngelesFireDepartment.”

31 are dead, 228 are missing, and more than 7,000 structures have been destroyed across California in the worst wildfires in the state’s history.

ABC News reported: ‘The largest and deadliest of the infernos is the Camp Fire, which as of Sunday had burned 109,000 acres, leveled 6,435 homes and another 260 commercial structures in Northern California’s Butte County, according to officials. There were at least 228 people unaccounted for as of early Monday. At least 29 civilians have been killed in the Camp Fire, which ignited on Thursday and quickly swept through communities in the Sierra foothills, nearly wiping out the bucolic town of Paradise. At least five firefighters have been injured battling the blaze. On Sunday, the monstrous fire was 25 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. Two other people were killed in the Woolsey Fire burning in Southern California, bringing the death toll from the California wildfires to 25 on Sunday.’

California Governor Jerry Brown spoke at a press conference yesterday:

More images:

This picture from Malibu is biblical. Hearing about ash raining in my part of town. Does anyone have a link to a fire fighter organization to donate to? #CaliforniaFire pic.twitter.com/ExATXq7ZS8 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 10, 2018

INFERNO: Aerial view shows an extensive amount of land the Woolsey Fire is burning. The deadly blaze forced the evacuation of the entire city of Malibu when it jumped the 101 Freeway, though officials updated that they hope to open the freeway again soon. https://t.co/6cYJdegRBu pic.twitter.com/s1sjKKBhhB — ABC News (@ABC) November 11, 2018

A firefighter in Paradise, California is seen saving an American flag from rubble near a home destroyed by the Camp Fire. Follow the latest updates on the California wildfires: https://t.co/0wAzdFKF0I pic.twitter.com/Td35srFvoZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 11, 2018

This was filmed Friday night about 100 yards from our home. Winds are up again. This is devastating to so many people. Hoping our house survives but so sorry for all who’ve lost their homes. No words can express our gratitude to those fighting these relentless fires. #woolseyfire pic.twitter.com/HGc2T6abhi — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) November 11, 2018

Evacuated owners and their horses lined up on the sand at the beach in Malibu as a last result. The scene is just surreal. #WoolsleyFire #MalibuFire #fire #CaliforniaWildfires pic.twitter.com/5BZec6T6iM — Brian Trump (@realBrianTrump) November 10, 2018

More apocolypic scenes from California. We now have fire tornados.pic.twitter.com/8IGpd9ZEys — Gissur Simonarson (@GissiSim) November 11, 2018