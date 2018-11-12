Towleroad Gay News

Gerard Butler Shares Video of His Scorched Malibu Home as California Fires Rage On; 31 Dead, 228 Missing – VIDEOS

by Towleroad
November 12, 2018 | 7:19am

Actor Gerard Butler shared a video and photo to social media of his former Malibu home scorched by the Woolsey Fire.

Said Butler in the video, shared to Instagram stories: “Wow. Welcome to my home in Malibu…half gone.”

He also captioned a photo: “Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LosAngelesFireDepartment.”

 

31 are dead, 228 are missing, and more than 7,000 structures have been destroyed across California in the worst wildfires in the state’s history.

ABC News reported: ‘The largest and deadliest of the infernos is the Camp Fire, which as of Sunday had burned 109,000 acres, leveled 6,435 homes and another 260 commercial structures in Northern California’s Butte County, according to officials. There were at least 228 people unaccounted for as of early Monday. At least 29 civilians have been killed in the Camp Fire, which ignited on Thursday and quickly swept through communities in the Sierra foothills, nearly wiping out the bucolic town of Paradise. At least five firefighters have been injured battling the blaze. On Sunday, the monstrous fire was 25 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. Two other people were killed in the Woolsey Fire burning in Southern California, bringing the death toll from the California wildfires to 25 on Sunday.’

California Governor Jerry Brown spoke at a press conference yesterday:

More images:

