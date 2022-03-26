Judy Greer says that Lily Tomlin has ‘very soft lips’

Judy Greer has said that Lily Tomlin has “very soft lips.”

The 46-year-old actress shared a kiss with Lily, 82, in the 2015 comedy film ‘Grandma’ and when asked about on-screen kisses from her career, she was quick to name her smooch with the ‘Grace and Frankie’ star as the best.

Speaking on ‘Watch What Happens Live’, she said: “Lily Tomlin [was the best], hello! I kissed her in a movie that I love called ‘Grandma’. Paul Weitz wrote and directed it for her and I have to say she has very soft lips!”

Judy – who has also kissed the likes of Ashton Kutcher, Gerard Butler, George Clooney, Nicolas Cage and David Duchovny on screen – starred as Olivia in the movie – who was the short -term girlfriend of Lily Tomlin’s character Elle.

Judy has previously described her on-screen smooch with the ‘9 to 5’ actress as “awesome”

She said: “My role in’ Grandma’is very’out’in terms of dealing with women. This is great. And in terms of making out with a woman – it is awesome. Especially when the woman is Lily Tomlin!”

Judy’s comments about the kiss come just months after she spoke out about ageing in the industry as she noted that her forties were turning out to be such an “interesting time” in her life.

Back in January, she told PEOPLE: “I feel very lucky to be an actress in my 40s right now because there are great roles for us. There are great directors and writers out there. And so I think that we’re just getting served better material than those women were when I was in my 20s. This is such an interesting time in my life. You’re starting to really know yourself and you’re starting to really see what we thought was really important, like being busy all the time, I’m really starting to see that that’s not special.”