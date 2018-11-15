Senator Jeff Flake Says He’ll Vote Against Judicial Nominees Until Vote is Taken to Protect Mueller: WATCH

Audience Feared Shooting as Man Yelled ‘Heil Hitler, Heil Trump’ During Performance of ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ – WATCH

Senator Jeff Flake on Wednesday said he would refuse to confirm any of Trump’s judicial nominations unless a bill put forth by he and Senator Chris Coons to protect special counsel Robert Mueller was brought to the floor for a vote. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had earlier blocked a vote on the bill.

Said Flake: “The President now has this investigation in his sights, and we all know it. The President has said that he’s not going to move on the special counsel. But that’s not enough. And perhaps that’s what gives comfort to the majority leader. … But it doesn’t give comfort to me.”