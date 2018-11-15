Michelle Obama and Ellen Cause a Spectacle at Costco: WATCH

Ellen took Michelle Obama to Costco where her new memoir Becoming was on sale and, to no one’s surprise, they caused a spectacle.

Obama sat down for an interview in front of Ellen’s audience where they discussed portions of the memoir about her first kiss and Malia going to prom with Secret Service following closely behind.

They also discussed the inaugurations she has been to, and whether Obama or Trump had a bigger crowd.

The show was not all fun and games however. Ellen went on to praise Obama’s work for the United States with a tribute montage of her many accomplishments.