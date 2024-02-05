Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Fox News forced to censor Trump as he rants about Gavin Newsom and Michelle Obama

Leave a Comment

Published by
Raw Story

censored former President on Sunday as he ranted about running against Gov. (D-CA) and former First Lady . In an interview that aired on Sunday, Fox News host noted that Trump believes he may not run against President Joe Biden. “Well, Gavin Newsom's right out of central casting,” Bartiromo said. “How are you going to do up against Gavin Newsom?” Want more breaking political news? Click for the latest headlines at Raw Story. “Because he's, he's so much bullshit,” Trump said as Fox News censored the former president. “His state is…

Read More

Related Posts