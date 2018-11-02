Trump Complains That Synagogue Murders and Attempted Pipe Bomb Assassinations Killed GOP Momentum

At a Missouri rally on Thursday night, Donald Trump whined that a terrorist who killed 11 people at a Jewish synagogue, and the attempted pipe bomb assassinations of prominent Democrats halted GOP momentum in the midterms.

Said Trump: “Now, we did have two maniacs stop a momentum that was incredible, because for seven days nobody talked about the elections. It stopped a tremendous momentum…More importantly, we have to take care of our people and we don’t care about momentum when it comes to a disgrace like just happened to our country. But, it did nevertheless stop a certain momentum.”

Trump on mail bomb campaign and Pittsburgh massacre: "We did have two maniacs stop a momentum that was incredible." pic.twitter.com/ffn4C5jklW — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 2, 2018