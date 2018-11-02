Straight-A Student Struggles with Telling Dad He’s Not So Straight: WATCH

Todd Lien wrote and shot the short film Straight A for his New York Film Academy MFA Program thesis based on the true story of coming out to his father. In the film, Alex, a straight A student, struggles with revealing his long term relationship to his traditionally-minded father.

Wrote Lien: “I am grateful for the supporting father I have, but I want to be clear that I know this is not how many people’s experiences are like. I just want to share some happy ending story like mine out there for more positivity and hope! The message is that sometimes we need to give our parents a little more credit for acceptance. Hope this video does that for as many people out there as possible!”