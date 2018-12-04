Captain Marvel, Backyard Envy, Ross Spano, Madonna, Dolly Parton, Michael Flynn, Nashville, Kanye West Etiquette: HOT LINKS

“WE’RE TRYING” Seth Meyers responds to Trump saying “get me out of here” after leaving Argentine President Mauricio Macri on stage.

MICHAEL FLYNN. Mueller sentencing memo set to hit: ‘U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office will make a sentencing recommendation for former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Tuesday, in a court filing that is expected to shed light on the extent of Flynn’s cooperation in the Russia probe. Flynn, who held the White House job for only 24 days, pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia. He will be sentenced in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Dec. 18.

GETTING IT UP FOR 3. Dolly Parton has a hilarious take on her husband’s desire for a threesome.

RHAPSODY. Queen and Adam Lambert announce U.S. tour dates.

GUILTY. Pharmacist who killed wife to start new life with boyfriend found guilty: ‘Mitesh Patel, 37, strangled his wife, Jessica, with a plastic bag after spending five years planning her murder so he could use her frozen embryos to have a family with his lover in Sydney. Jessica Patel, 34, had been aware for six years that her husband was in love with another man and having casual sex with men he met on the Grindr dating app. A jury took two hours and 50 minutes to convict Mitesh Patel on Tuesday. Mr Justice Goss told the jury a life sentence was mandatory and he would determine the minimum term he must serve behind bars on Wednesday.’

ALREADY? Incoming GOP congressman Ross Spano says he may have violated campaign finance laws. “In a filing with the Federal Elections Commission which Spano released publicly Saturday afternoon, he acknowledged borrowing $180,000 from two people he has described as personal friends from June through October this year, and then lending his campaign $167,000 in roughly the same time period.”

HIDEOUS XMAS TREE TOPPER OF THE DAY. Donald Trump Jr.’s.

2020. Joe Biden says he’s most qualified to be president: “I think I’m the most qualified person in the country to be president. The issues that we face as a country today are the issues that I’ve worked on my whole life — the plight of the middle class and foreign policy,” Biden told an audience in Montana, according to The Missoula Current. “But my family and I need to decide as a unit whether we’re ready — we do everything as a family.”

MAKING HISTORY. Mexican couple marries in NYC: “Mexican Consul General Diego Gómez Pickering officiated the wedding of Daniel Berezowsky and Jaime Chávez Alor that took place at Gómez’s official residence on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Berezowsky and Chávez are the first same-sex couple from Mexico who were legally married outside the country to be recognized as married by the Mexican government.”

RUDE. Kanye West called out by The Cher Show actor Jarrod Spector for being on his phone in the audience.

the dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing “I got you babe”

please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece. — ye (@kanyewest) December 4, 2018

SHADE OF THE DAY. Madonna shades Lady Gaga’s much-memed Star is Born press quote, suggesting she knows where it came from.

Fans are convinced @Madonna shaded @LadyGaga by sharing video of herself saying a similar phrase to @LadyGaga’s “100 people” Although similar, it appears Madonna only remembers the one person who didn’t like it, while Gaga is saying she only needs one person to like it. pic.twitter.com/9eOIgZIzqy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 3, 2018

NASHVILLE. A historic marker for two long-gone gay bars: ‘Long before businesses flew rainbow flags, long before gay pride parades, long before Stonewall, gay men in Nashville relied on word-of-mouth to find out where they could go with little chance of being hassled.They found that place in the Jungle, a bar on Commerce, and its sister establishment, Juanita’s Place. The sign hanging over the front door read “We Mix.” Most people in Nashville would’ve read that as a reference to mixed drinks.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Brie Larson in Captain Marvel.

TV PREVIEW OF THE DAY. Bravo’s tres gay Backyard Envy.

TOO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Lance Rogers.