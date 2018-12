RuPaul’s Drag Race queen Miz Cracker stopped by the Bon Appetit test kitchen to cook up some latkes for Hanukkah with Carla Lalli Music and you might want to make a go of it yourself after watching this. It’s Miz Cracker’s second time in the test kitchen. Back in June she joined Carla to make some fresh ravioli.

Find out the best way to refluff your potatoes, get some self-help tips, and learn how to get that filigreed edge, below.