Are You *That* Kind of Gay?

Are you the kind of gay who spends his weekend sawing gloryholes into a treehouse for an after-hours rave, or are you the kind of gay that spends his evening ironing his black t-shirts and eating unseasoned grilled chicken while watching Grey’s Anatomy?

It’s okay if you’re the latter, Michael Henry concludes in his latest video: “We don’t have to be the same type of gay person. It’s your right as a gay man to be however you want to be, no matter how basic, boring, humdrum, beige bland, uneventful, mundane, commonplace, unexciting, blasé, blah. It’s just that I always expect gay people to be vibrant, exciting, colorful people that push the envelope and defy social and gender norms together and share unique interests. But you’re not that kind of gay. You don’t care about doing those kinds of things. They’re not interesting or entertaining to you. And I’ll just have to get use to that.