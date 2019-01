GLOBE TROTTERS Andy Samberg and Sandrah Oh roll out the red carpet.

BIRD CRUMBS 9.2 million people watched the acid-trip furries karaoke porn fantasy that is The Masked Singer.

BLUE CHRISTMAS Transgender people prefer not to stay with families during Christmas Holidays, Why?

GERBER BABY Presley Gerber, 19, was charged with a DUI in his Tesla at 4 am on NYE.

ATLANTIS RISES Aquaman overtakes Wonder Woman in the DCU box office.

CHOOSE CHAZ Serving sexy winter realness.