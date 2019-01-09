Basketball Player Apologizes; Says He Would Never Disrespect LGBT Community

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Andrew Wiggins denied referring to Dennis Schroder as “gay” on Tuesday night and clarified that he has “the utmost respect and love” for the LGBTQ community.

Wiggins made the remark about Schroder to reporters after the Wolves’ 119-117win Tuesday over the Thunder.

I have the utmost love and respect for the LGBTQIA community and I would never use any term to disrespect them in anyway. — andrew wiggins (@22wiggins) January 9, 2019

In the past, the NBA has punished players for use of anti-gay slurs, most recently fining Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic $25,000 in November for using derogatory and offensive language during a postgame interview.