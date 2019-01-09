Towleroad Gay News

Basketball Player Apologizes; Says He Would Never Disrespect LGBT Community

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Andrew Wiggins denied referring to Dennis Schroder as “gay” on Tuesday night and clarified that he has “the utmost respect and love” for the LGBTQ community.

Wiggins made the remark about Schroder to reporters after the Wolves’ 119-117win Tuesday over the Thunder.

In the past, the NBA has punished players for use of anti-gay slurs, most recently fining Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic $25,000 in November for using derogatory and offensive language during a postgame interview.

