Covington Catholic School Allowed Students In Black Face At Pep Rallies: WATCH

The same Catholic High School, whose students are at the center of a media maelstrom, has allowed its students to don Black face at pep rallies for at least the last ten years, video footage from its YouTube channel showed according to the Daily Mail.

The school shut down all its social media including its YouTube channel and have not commented on the matter said the Mail.

The initial video showed the “now-self identified Nick Sandmann, a junior at Covington Catholic,” standing in front of Nathan Phillips, an indigenous man and Vietnam Vet who was participating in the Indigenous Peoples March.

As recently as this morning, President Trump, conservatives, and school officials had been constructing a counter narrative to the prevailing story that paints the students as innocents being manipulated by the media.

Weighing in this morning on Twitter, Trump described Sandmann, who is prominently featured in most images and his fellow students as “symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be.” Yet he also suggested that the Catholic teenagers could use the attention to “bring people together.”

Nick Sandmann and the students of Covington have become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be. They have captivated the attention of the world, and I know they will use it for the good – maybe even to bring people together. It started off unpleasant, but can end in a dream! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2019

The school is closed today over security concerns, according to school officials according to a local Fox affiliate.

The organizers of the March for Life, the annual pro-life/antiabortion event that the students were in Washington to attend on Friday initially called the students’ behavior “reprehensible,” but in a revised statement Sunday said, “It is clear from new footage and additional accounts that there is more to this story than the original video captured.”

The footage of the high school students in Black face appeared online on Monday and included some of the chaperones who took the students to the march said the Mail.

The same Catholic Diocese that oversees Covington Catholic also banned openly gay valedictorian Christian Bales’ speech at the High School of the Holy Cross last May.

The video was titled Compilation video of the Colonel Crazies from over the past decade.With a Spirit that Will Not Die!