Dems Choose Georgia’s Stacey Abrams To Respond To Trump’s State Of The Union

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has been chosen to deliver the Democratic response to President Trump’s State of the Union address next week reported MSNBC.

“She is just a great spokesperson. She is an incredible leader,” Schumer told reporters at the Capitol in the video below. “She has led the charge for voting rights, which is at the root of just about everything else. And she has, if you look at her background — she knows what working people, middle-class people go through.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was thrilled Abrams had accepted, according to NPR.

Pelosi said that in the 2018 campaign her “electrifying message reinvigorated our nation & continues to inspire millions in every part of the country.”

We are thrilled to have @StaceyAbrams deliver the Democratic Response to the State of the Union. Her electrifying message reinvigorated our nation & continues to inspire millions in every part of the country.

Abrams said was honored to be delivering the response.

At a moment when our nation needs to hear from leaders who can unite for a common purpose, I am honored to be delivering the Democratic State of the Union response.

The democratic rising power and former Georgia House minority leader lost by almost 55,000 votes against Republican Brian Kemp, the then-secretary of state who came under fire for alleged voter suppression tactics.

Abrams is also being courted as a possible Senate candidate in 2020 to challenge Georgia Republican Sen. David Perdue said NPR.