‘Empire’ and ‘Precious’ Director Lee Daniels To Produce Black Gay Superhero Movie

Daniels posted a video to Instagram last night featuring the handsome young gay man said to star in the new movie according to Gay Star News.

“Y’all remember maybe 10, 12 years ago I said my dream was to make a gay superhero film?” Daniels said in the IG post. “Dreams do come true. And I found my superhero.”

Lee underscored the post with “America, world, get ready.”

So who is our new super powered adventurer?!

His name is Dremon Cooper.

Daniels reportedly met Cooper in Washington DC calling him an amazing young man who also goes by the handle “Super Bitch.”

Out magazine says that Cooper became known from his viral videos where he plays “Super Bitch.” Out says he’s known by the handle @Hesosoutheast (he grew up in the southeast Washington, D.C. area), and to the ballroom community as Destiny West, and that he revealed a love of agile superheroes.

“Growing up, I used to love Spider-Man and Catwoman,” he said to Out. “So I just began to emulate them by climbing up the walls and doing flips. And no, I don’t have any formal training.”



Cooper responded on IG that he “had the pleasure of meeting the one and only [Lee Daniels]. You’re an amazing man filled with great ideas. I can[‘t] wait to work with you. “

No word on when production would begin or anything else at press time except that Daniels noted it would not be his next film but it’s in the “pipeline.”

Photo Above: ﻿Director Lee Daniels