Thank U, Next: Frankie Grande’s Throuple Didn’t Work Out

Frankie Grande, the reality star, Broadway performer, make-up guru, and older half-brother of recording artist Ariana Grande, came out in November as the third in a throuple with a married couple.

But now he’s quoting his half-sister’s break-up song to Us Weekly, “Thank you, next! I’m so bleepin’ grateful for my exes.”

Added Grande: “I am single. I’ve been single for about a month now. It’s really good….I’m super grateful for my last relationship. I grew so much in it, and at the same time, it wasn’t working out anymore. I’m super glad that we decided to end things amicably. And that we can all remain friends…that’s the important thing.”

Of participating in a throuple, he added: “You have double the highs, double the excitement … but also double the lows, double the drama.”

Grande had introduced his boyfriends, Daniel and Mike, to a reporter with US Weekly at Bette Midler’s Halloween party last fall suggesting that he was in it for the “d–k” but later adding that both of his boyfriends are “very smart.”

“Let’s just say it [works],” he added.