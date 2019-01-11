GLAAD Tweets: LGBTQ Workers Could Suffer Under Trump Shutdown

An email from GLAAD’s Drew Anderson who is Director of Campaigns and Rapid Response said:

Happy Friday, folks – As we’ve hit now three weeks of the Donald Trump government shutdown, GLAAD wanted to point out what this shut down could mean for the LGBTQ community, specifically – the federal workers who are currently furloughed and going without a paycheck.

GLAAD tweeted this out in response to the Trump shutdown reaching its third week:

A 2012 survey found that 13,600 federal employees identified as LGBTQ

Also, as someone who was furloughed during the 2013 government shutdown, I understand what these government workers are going through. Not getting a check means maxing out credit cards, pulling out loans, and doing whatever possible to make ends meet – while you technically are still employed. It’s not a good situation.

