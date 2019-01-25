Lance Bass and Michael Turchin Are Trying For Twins Via Surrogate; So Are Ian Thorpe and His Partner

The two global gay superstar couples are looking to expand their families.

Us magazine in an exclusive today said Bass told them: “We’re [he and husband Michael Turpin] already on donor number seven right now, so I think we broke a record with how many donors we’ve gone through. But it’s looking like this next one is actually going to work.”

Meanwhile in the land down under former Olympian and gold winning swimmer Ian Thorpe and his partner Ryan Channing are doing the same.

According to Daily Mail Australia, the champion swimmer confirmed the celebrity couple were planning on having a child together after Channing was spotted leaving a fertility clinic in Los Angeles.

Channing said he and Thorpe had decided on a fertility clinic in Los Angeles because of the strict laws in Australia.

“Becoming parents is something that Ian and myself would love to make happen,” Channing said. “Unfortunately the laws in Australia are difficult for same sex males in regards to surrogacy — California state law has really progressed in this space which makes it the best option legally.”

Bass looks forward to parenting advice from his friends and former N’Sync bandmates Justin Timberlake in particular: “Once we have them, I’m sure all the guys [from ‘NSync] with their babies will come out and give us as much hints as they can to be a better dad,” he told Us.