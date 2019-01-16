Towleroad Gay News

Pelosi Asks Trump To Delay State of the Union If Shutdown Persists

In a letter to President Trump, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has asked that he cancel his State of the Union address scheduled for January 29 unless he ends the partial government shutdown.

Pelosi says that there has never been a State of the Union address during a government shutdown.

Pelosi also suggested the president can deliver the address by letter.

Pelosi writes that “given the security concerns and unless government reopens this week, I suggest that we work together to determine another suitable date after the government has re-opened.”

Neither side looks like it’s going to blink. #Detente

