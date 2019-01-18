Steve-O Snorted Cocaine Mixed with the Blood of Someone Living with HIV: WATCH

I guess Dancing with the Stars wasn’t good enough for Steve-O.

One of the stars of MTV’s hit shows Jackass did an interview on In Depth With Graham Bensinger. In the segment, Steve-O talks about snorting cocaine tainted with the blood of someone living with HIV.

During the interview he relays that this was back when he was a drug user. His dealer was HIV positive. One night, Steve-O stopped by to pick up some dope and found the guy passed out; next to him on a table was some cocaine that had been splattered with blood.

Steve-O says he snorted “the tainted blood cocaine.”

Steve-O then explains in the interview that he has been tested for HIV numerous times and doesn’t have the virus.

“This is how just desperate and pathetic my addiction was that I sat there knowingly scraping up this tainted, like, blood cocaine,” he said in People. “I sat there and snorted it, which is so f—ed up. I snorted the blood of an intravenous drug user.”