Jonathan Van Ness Announces Break-Up with Rugby Player Boyfriend Wilco Froneman

Queer Eye‘s grooming guru Jonathan Van Ness took to Instagram to announced he had broken up with his rugby player boyfriend Wilco Froneman.

Wrote Van Ness on Instagram: “She taught me love, she taught me patience, how she handles pain, that shits amazing. I’ve loved and I’ve lost but that’s not what I see because look what I found ain’t no need for searching, rounding out my 2018 with a very gorg THANK U NEXT. #selflove 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 Please don’t go in on Wilco, he doesn’t need the anger & I don’t want to see him suffer so just know I’m all good & sometimes people break up — Love you all so much 💙💙💙”

Van Ness had earlier written “cheaters never prosper” but amended his post.

Froneman shared the news as well, writing: “Not only did Jonathan van Ness give me the best moments of 2018, but undoubtedly the best moments of my life. I will always love him and cherish every moment we shared. I encourage everyone to continue to send him love, no one deserves anything less.”