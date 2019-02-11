Arizona’s ‘In God We Trust’ License Plates Benefit Anti-LGBTQ Org Deemed A ‘Hate Group’ By The Southern Poverty Law Center

The Hill reports that Democratic Arizona state Sen. Juan Mendez is proposing legislation to bar the state’s transportation department from funding an anti-LGBT organization he calls an “extremist hate group” through sales of specialty license plates.

Proceeds from the state’s “In God We Trust” license plates offered through the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), go to the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), according to the Arizona Republic.

The ADF says its mission is “to keep the doors open for the Gospel by advocating for religious liberty, the sanctity of life, and marriage and family.”

ADF has been designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) since 2016 due to its anti-LGBT stances.

“The Alliance Defending Freedom is a legal advocacy and training group that has supported the recriminalization of homosexuality in the U.S. and criminalization abroad; has defended state-sanctioned sterilization of trans people abroad; has linked homosexuality to pedophilia and claims that a ‘homosexual agenda’ will destroy Christianity and society,” the SPLC says of the group.