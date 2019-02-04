Gay Couple Spends Nearly 30 Years Spoiling a Plastic Baby Doll: WATCH

AJ Sapolnick and his husband Mark Kirby purchased their heir from the discount bin at a Parisian flea market for $7.

“All our friends started having children, and we got very annoyed because they had to cancel engagements and there were always excuses,” 74-year-old Chelsea resident Sapolnick told Page Six. The retired teacher and his husband, former dentist Mark Kirby, 65, decided to have a baby “that wouldn’t impede our lifestyle.”

And so they claim that Digby Du Pont, a plastic baby doll, was born April 21, 1990, in France.

“It became very real, very fast,” contunued Sapolnick. The couple has since marked more than a few of their salvaged son’s milestones such as a birthday celebration at the ‘21’ Club and a bar mitzvah at the now shuttered Water’s Edge restaurant in Long Island City, although, according to Kirby, “It was supposed to be at the Plaza.”

Sapolnick says, “We’re like a normal New York family.”

Watch them below.