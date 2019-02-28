Gay Man Says He Was Discriminated Against at California Mexican Consulate

Santa Cruz, CA resident Cesar Rowe-Pasos, finally received his Green Card last month after living in the states for 14 years.

While planning a trip to Mexico to visit his family he realized he needed renew his passport as it had expired.

He arrived at the consulate and submitted the required documentation (his original Green Card, marriage certificate, driver’s license, and application for renewal), reported The Bay Area Reporter.

Then Rowe-Pasos said in an interview, “The lady started to ask me basic questions like where I live and then asked if I had a phone number for a relative she could contact. I said ‘Yes, Greg Rowe, my husband.”

Upon learning that he was married to a man he says the clerk’s face looked shocked, she stopped being friendly, and was all business.

“The clerk then proceeded to process Rowe-Pasos’ passport renewal application, he said, and eventually gave him back his documents. When he inquired about having his name changed on his passport to his married name, the woman said she couldn’t do that because Rowe-Pasos’ documents weren’t original. She did renew his passport, but did not change his last name. Rowe-Pasos paid $74 for the renewal.”

Rowe-Pasos was flummoxed.

The Mexican Consulate’s website does not include specific instructions detailing which documents are required for renewing a passport or changing a name on one. The website states, “The procedure for issuing passports at the Consulate’s headquarters is provided by appointment only.”

Said the BAR: The Mexican Consulate did not comment specifically about Rowe-Pasos’ incident, but said, “The Consulate General of Mexico in San Jose values the inclusion and non-discrimination and we consider our workplace as ‘Secure Space.’ In fact, the consulate supports annually campaigns such as ‘Spirit Day,'” stated the email from Consul General Juan Manuel Calderon Jaimes, referring to the annual day against bullying and in support of LGBTQ youth.

The statement also explained that if someone with a Mexican passport wishes to change their name on the passport, the new name will only be published in the corresponding section of the passport located in the data sheet of the passport.