House Approves Bill to Revoke Trump’s ‘Emergency Declaration’ on Border Wall

In a landslide consensus for the current government, the House of Representatives voted 245-182 vote to block Trump’s national emergency declaration.

With virtually every representative present for the vote, it’s one of the few times in recent memory that a resolution has passed with anything less than the bare quorum necessary.

The resolution now gets passed to the Senate where the AP noted: “there were already enough GOP defections to edge it to the cusp of passage. Vice President Mike Pence used a lunch with Republican senators at the Capitol to try keeping them aboard, citing a dangerous crisis at the border, but there were no signs he’d succeeded.”

To add insult to injury from his own party even Mitch McConnell has been quoted as saying he doubts the legality of the “Emergency.”

If the Senate does approve the House’s resolution it would also force Trump’s hand to veto the bill–which given his shaky stance with the GOP could prove to be a contentious quagmire that Trump is ill equipped to navigate.

Oh yeah, and in case your keeping score, this is a clear win for Speaker Nancy Pelosi.