Jordan Peele’s New Twilight Zone Trailer Is Creepy AF: WATCH

Jordan Peele, the man behind the highest grossing original screenplay in history, Get Out, is rebooting the TV classic Twilight Zone for CBS All Access. Like its other hit series Star Trek: Discovery, it appears as if CBS has invested its all into the new Zone.

Peele has been busy and is also behind the new YouTube Premium series Weird City.

The original Twilight Zone ran on CBS from 1958 to 1964 and was hosted by producer Rod Serling.

The Twilight Zone debuts April 1. Check out the trailer below.