Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Selina Mayer Delivers A President’s Day Address: WATCH

The last season of Veep is here and it’s already making us sad it’ll be over soon.

Beginning as a national address, it’s soon a hilarious of montage of upcoming episodes with plenty of zingers. “This entire country is getting more disgusting by the second!” Selina Mayer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) says at one point.

“That’s a demo we’re targeting mostly on Facebook,” an aide assures her.

HBO released the first trailer for the final season of the critically loved, Emmy-winning comedy Veep, today, giving us a preview of President Mayer’s attempt to win the hearts and minds of Americans again for the last time.