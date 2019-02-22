Justin Bieber, Brian Kenny, Beyonce Sneezes, ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin Remembered, and More: HOT LINKS

TGIFby mpg13artworks

FRIDAY FUNNY Beyonce sneezes.

CRIKEY! Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin would’ve turned 57 today. Today’s Google Doodle is in his honor.

“Today’s Google Doodle acknowledges the life and achievements of my husband Steve Irwin, whose efforts to protect wildlife and wild places have been recognised as the most extensive of any conservationist,” Terri Irwin, the wife of Steve, wrote reports Mashable.

“We are so proud that his legacy lives on, as that was his greatest wish. He once said, ‘I don’t care if I’m remembered, as long as my message is remembered.'”

Irwin died after being stung in the heart by a venomous sting ray while shooting the documentary Ocean’s Deadliest in 2006. He was 44.

ONE SMALL STEP FOR MAN But this valiant LGBT crusader is on a 600 mile crusade–by foot–to persuade the Methodist Church to allow same sex marriage.

The Knox reports: Helen Ryde is a devout, gay United Methodist on a 600-mile personal prayer journey. Her trip across four states comes days before United Methodists from around the world consider if their denomination should allow same-sex weddings and LGBTQ clergy. Ryde’s traveling from her western North Carolina home to St. Louis, Missouri, where she’ll attend the UMC 2019 Special Session of the General Conference, which is Saturday-Tuesday. On Tuesday, Ryde stood on the white-columned porch of East Knox County’s 160-year-old Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church to pray a short, impassioned prayer and leave a ‘letter of love.'”

ON THE RACKS Kenneth in the 212 has the latest round up on LGBTQ printed matter from around the country including the hot Gay Times cover below.

BELIEB IN YOURSELF Justin Bieber looks to be in great spirits while heading out in the Big Apple, according to Just Jared. This is only a week after talking about his depression. “He was joined by wife Hailey Bieber for that outing, who stayed warm in a long peach coat with white sneakers and colorful laces.”

FOOTBALL HOOKER INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX Patriot’s owner Robert Kraft was charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution that stemmed from the Orchids of Asia bus, reports DListed. “That bust is part of a greater sting on massage parlors that are really a front for a human trafficking ring that stretched from China to Florida. A warrant was issued for his arrest with Florida state attorneys and will also be sent to his house in Massachusetts. Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr says there is video evidence of Bob involved in sex acts on two occasions, and, uh, I’ll just take his word for it — and also will be looking for Candid Camera the next time I go for a massage. Bob owns a house at the Breakers in Palm Beach, and he would get a driver to take him the 20 miles up to Jupiter for his ‘spa retreat,'” according to the police report.”

“Human trafficking is horrific, and these women working in the massage parlor went through fucking hell with manipulation…but this is such an avoidable thing for a fucking billionaire – especially one who visited Meek Mill in prison and seemed like an OK guy despite wearing this heinous chain:”

IS THE POLICE NARRATIVE ABOUT JUSSIE SMOLLET kosher? Clebitchy reports his legal team’s doubts: “Today we witnessed an organized law enforcement spectacle that has no place in the American legal system,” Smollett’s legal team said in the statement. “The presumption of innocence, a bedrock in the search for justice, was trampled upon at the expense of Mr. Smollett and notably, on the eve of a Mayoral election. Mr. Smollett is a young manof impeccable character and integrity who fiercely and solemnly maintains his innocence and feels betrayed by a system that apparently wants to skip due process and proceed directly to sentencing.”

