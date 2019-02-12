L.A. Rams’ Cheerleader Napoleon Jinnies Talks About Being Gay And Bullied Growing Up

In a moving personal essay on Refinery 129 L.A. Rams’ Napoleon Jinnies talks about growing up gay in his sports oriented family and his excitement when he saw Quinton Peron at his audition, “There was an instant understanding of the situation for both of us. Most auditions are high intensity — it’s everyone gunning for a spot and nobody in the room is your friend. For us, it was this excitement that there were two boys there. We went into this holding hands.”

A few weeks ago the duo were cheered in their first ever Super Bowl.

They were the first male cheerleaders to do so.

Last August, Jesse Hernandez made history when he took the field for the New Orleans Saints Saintsations dance squad.

Napolean talked about his “glam” regime and the origin of his YouTube channel and his life long interest in make-up: “It never really crossed my mind if my advisors would have a problem with me wearing this full, blown-out smoky eye. My coach never looked at me or treated me differently from the girls. Quinton and I get everything the girls get, even if we don’t necessarily need it, like press-on nails and lashes. That made me even more excited for games, like, How am I going to play up the makeup with the uniform this time?

Watch Jinnies latest YouTube episode below.