Michelle Obama Dropped By The Grammys And The Crowd Went Nuts: WATCH

According to The Hill: “Ya’ll didn’t think I was coming out here by myself, did you?” Grammys host Alicia Keys exclaimed to the audience as the awards ceremony kicked off in Los Angeles. “Please, can I bring some of my sisters out here tonight?” Obama then appeared hand-in-hand onstage with Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jennifer Lopez.

“From the Motown records I wore out on the South side, to the ‘Who run the World’ songs that fueled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story,” Obama, who grew up in Chicago, said as the audience stood before her.

“Whether we like country, or rap, or rock — music helps us share ourselves,” Obama, 55, told the crowd.