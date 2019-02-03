“My Situation Was Not Pleasant,” Says Rami Malek About Bryan Singer: WATCH

“Everyone deserves a voice and anyone who wants to talk about what happened with Bryan deserves to have their voice heard,” Malek said during a conversation at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Malek is speaking out about the allegations of sexual abuse that have arisen in recent weeks about Bryan Singer, who directed him in his Oscar-nominated performance for Bohemian Rhapsody.

Rami Malek put all of his focus into portraying Queen frontman Freddie Mercury — so much so that he wasn’t aware of the allegations surrounding the film’s director Bryan Singer according to People magazine.

On Tuesday, shortly after learning he earned an Oscar nomination for best actor in Bohemian Rhapsody, Malek, 37, explained where his mindset was in the early stages of filming the blockbuster biopic.

“As far as I knew, I was considered before Bryan was even attached,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “So I had my head down preparing for this for about a year ahead of time, and I never really looked up.”

Of his time working with Singer, 53, who was repeatedly accused of sexual misconduct, Malek said, “I didn’t know much about Bryan. I think that the allegations and things were, believe it or not, honestly something I was not aware of, and that is what it is.”

Singer was fired the film and replaced by Dexter Fletcher for allegedly being “unexpectedly unavailable” for several days on set said People.

