Alabama Newspaper Publisher Calls for Klan To ‘Ride Again’

A small town newspaper publisher from Alabama is calling for the Ku Klux Klan to ride again because Republican and Democrats are “plotting to raise taxes in Alabama.”

Goodloe Sutton, the publisher of the Democrat-Reporter newspaper in Linden, Alabama said, “If we could get the Klan to go up there and clean out D.C., we’d all been better off.”

Asked by the Montgomery Advertiser, “to elaborate what he meant by ‘cleaning up D.C.,’ Sutton suggested lynching.”

“This socialist-communist ideology sounds good to the ignorant, the uneducated, and the simple-minded people,” he added.

Sutton clarified in his defense saying he was “not calling for the lynchings of Americans.”

“These are socialist-communists we’re talking about,” Sutton said.