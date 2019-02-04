Opera Star David Daniels And Husband Arrested On Sexual Assault Charges

The opera singer David Daniels, one of the world’s leading countertenors, was arrested on Tuesday on a sexual assault charge stemming from a 2010 incident in Houston according to the New York Times.

On Tuesday, Daniels, 52, and husband Scott Walters, who is a conductor, were both arrested in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where they live, on warrants issued by the Houston Police Department, according to a spokesperson from HPD said People magazine.

The Ann Arbor Police Department told People the couple, who were married in 2014 by opera fan and officiant Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is awaiting a hearing on bail and currently being held in Michigan’s Washtenaw County Jail.

The two men are being scheduled for extradition to Texas, where they are accused of raping baritone singer Samuel Schultz in 2010. Schultz claims that the couple drugged and raped him following a performance in Texas, leaving him unconscious.

Schultz claims that he awoke the next afternoon in a strange bed, disoriented, in pain and bleeding from the rectum.

In August 2018, Schultz accused the pair publicly.