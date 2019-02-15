Sarah Sanders Tells CNN That Robert Mueller’s Team Has Interviewed Her

Sarah Sanders told CNN that special counsel Robert Mueller’s team has interviewed her.

“The President urged me, like he has everyone in the administration, to fully cooperate with the special counsel. I was happy to voluntarily sit down with them,” Sanders said in response to a question from CNN.

CNN says: “The interview is one of the final known interviews by Mueller’s team. While the substance of the interview with Sanders is unclear, one likely area of interest was how Sanders composed statements she made on the podium defending the President regarding the Russia investigation.”