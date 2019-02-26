Seth Meyers Rips Into Trump’s Attack on Spike Lee: WATCH

Seth Meyers eviscerated President Donald Trump last night over his penchant for wanting to cause “chaos” and be in the middle of the action.

Meyers posited that Trump’s hate tweet against Spike Lee was his way of inserting himself into a conversation that he wasn’t a part of and he desperately wants to weigh in on the Democratic nominees seeking to run against him in 2020.

“I love that he didn’t mention Trump by name,” Meyers says of Lee. “But [when] Trump heard hate, he assumed it was about him.”

“When Trump hears hate, it’s like the Bat-Signal for him.”

The Late Show host also unpacked Trump’s alleged strategy to disrupt the Democratic party’s growing number of presidential candidates, which includes Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, and Kirsten Gillibrand, among others.

Watch the clip below.