Super Bowl Winning New England Patriots Player Duron Harmon Won’t Go To Trump’s White House But Thinks It ‘Would Be Dope To Meet Obama:’ WATCH

New England Patriots player Duron Harmon said that he won’t visit President Trump’s White House to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl win according to The Hill.

“Speaking to TMZ Sports after the Patriots’ win against the Los Angeles Rams, Harmon said he wouldn’t join his teammates for a visit. ‘They don’t want me in the White House,’ said Harmon, who plays safety for the Patriots.”

Harmon told CBS News that it “would be dope” to meet former President Obama, like the Golden State Warriors did earlier this year.

“We love you over here, man,” Harmon said, referring to Obama.

The last time the Patriots won the Super Bowl in 2017, a number of players, “including Harmon, refused to visit the White House, some citing lack of support for Trump said The Hill.

The Hill points out that “Trump is known to be a fan of the Patriots and is friends with quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick , and owner Robert Kraft.”

“People love to come to the White House,” Trump told CBS News in an interview on Sunday.

“So the Patriots were here two years ago, and I’m sure they’ll be back.”