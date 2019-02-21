CA DMV Rejects ‘Leather Daddy’ Vanity License Plate Saying It’s ‘Depraved’

The California DMV can’t stand the heat and sexual tension of a vanity plate that says Leather Daddy the Bay Area Reporter is reporting.

“In rejecting a San Francisco resident’s request for a vanity license plate that would have been shorthand for ‘leather daddy,’ (LTHR DDY) the DMV noted the phrase’s ‘sexual connotation’ and how it can be read ‘as a term of lust or depravity’ in the letter it sent to Robert Haynes in January explaining its decision,” says the BAR.

“I understood when I submitted this the term could be controversial. But for it to be a lustful or depraved reference is missing the scope of leather culture,” Haynes, 38, told the Bay Area Reporter. “And it is kind of endemic of how people take leather culture from the outside and immediately relate it to sexual as being exclusive to the entire lifestyle.”

Haynes is awaiting a formal reply from the DMV.