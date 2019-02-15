Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

You are here: Home / Entertainment / The Final ‘Star Wars’ Movie About The Skywalker Family Just Wrapped

The Final ‘Star Wars’ Movie About The Skywalker Family Just Wrapped

by Leave a Comment

J.J. Abrams tweeted from the last day of principal photography on the set of the still untitled Star Wars: Episode 9 and the last that will feature members of the Skywalker family according to Disney.

The tweet shows stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac embracing in what appears to be Jakku which is the home to Ridley’s Jedi protege character (and possible Skywalker?!) Rey.

Star Wars: Episode IX is to scheduled be released on Dec. 20, 2019.

/* Background pattern from Toptal Subtle Patterns */