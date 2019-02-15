The Final ‘Star Wars’ Movie About The Skywalker Family Just Wrapped

J.J. Abrams tweeted from the last day of principal photography on the set of the still untitled Star Wars: Episode 9 and the last that will feature members of the Skywalker family according to Disney.

It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all. pic.twitter.com/138AprtFuZ — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) February 15, 2019

The tweet shows stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac embracing in what appears to be Jakku which is the home to Ridley’s Jedi protege character (and possible Skywalker?!) Rey.

Star Wars: Episode IX is to scheduled be released on Dec. 20, 2019.